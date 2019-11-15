100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 15, 1919
The sugar situation in Pendleton is worse than it was at any time during the recent war, says local grocers who are struggling to fill orders for sugar. Some grocers are getting the sugar in small amounts by express from Portland and Seattle. A carload of sugar is said to be on the way to Pendleton but when it arrives it will be distributed not only to local consumers but to consumers in other towns. Confectioners are finding it a hard struggle to make candy under the present sugar conditions.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 15, 1969
Probably the fastest expanding crop in Umatilla County at present is potatoes. Nearly 3,000 acres of potatoes were grown in the county in 1969 compared to about half that acreage last year and only about one-fourth that much acreage two years ago. Much of this expansion is due to new land being brought under irrigation. Gross farm income from potatoes in the county this year will exceed $2 million, more than double the income from the crop in any previous years. At a price of $1.30 per bushel, it would take the return from over 40,000 acres of wheat to equal this.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 15, 1994
Dale Wendt, head of the agriculture department at Blue Mountain Community College, has traveled to Kansas City, Mo., to receive the Honorary American Degree from the National Future Farmers of America, the highest honorarium presented by FFA. Wendt was nominated by Don Schmidt, FFA adviser at Condon High School. An agri-business and crops instructor at BMCC since 1979, Wendt has spent much time and effort helping foster a positive relationship between high school agricultural departments and the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.