100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 23, 1919
An exaggerated instance of the rapid rise of land values in Umatilla county is presented in the sale last week of the Waldon Rhea alfalfa ranch of 160 acres on Butter Creek. Three weeks ago Mr. Rhea sold his ranch to John E. Montgomery, of Pendleton, for a price reported to have been $200 an acre. Mr. Montgomery then sold the ranch to Mr. Lee Savely, who owns the farm adjoining. The sale to Mr. Savely is said to have been made at more than $230 an acre. That would place an increased valuation in three weeks of nearly 20 percent on the land. This is believed a record for Umatilla county land.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 23, 1969
John Carter, of Pendleton, has become a member of the community legal assistance office at the Harvard School of Law, where he is a second-year student. Carter is a graduate of Pendleton High School, where he was valedictorian. A primary purpose of CLAO is to help the lower income community increase its power with respect to the institutions, both public and private, which confront and affect that community. The members of CLAO are all law students who, in appropriate cases, conduct the trials themselves.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 23, 1994
From baking the bird to passing the pie to scraping the plates, Thanksgiving used to be an all day food affair. No longer. The traditional dinner now comes in a box, ready-made for eating, with nary an apron in sight. Take Bob Hart, 72, of Pendleton. In the time it takes to drive to the store and back, Hart can spread a 12-pound turkey with all the trimmings on his dining room table. Both Safeway and Albertson’s pack their own birds in a box. Maybe it makes sense that mass marketing would eventually become involved in the most American of meals.
