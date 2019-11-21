100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 21, 1919
Organization of an American Legion post at Weston will be effected Monday night for all former service men from Weston and Athena. Pendleton post today received an invitation to be present with a large delegation to assist in the organization. Harold J. Warner, chairman of the local post, accepted the invitation and has placed in the hands of Allen Bynon the arrangements for an auto trip. Cars will be obtained for all who desire to go providing notice is given Mr. Bynon in advance. His phone number is 154.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 21, 1969
Many among the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are in favor of full per capita distribution of more than $2 million awarded to the Indians for lands taken by the United States government more than 100 years ago. Tribal members will vote Nov. 29 on whether they want all the judgment money to be distributed, $1,800 per registered member, or to have some of it placed in a program for economic development. Gilbert Minthorn said he thinks it’s about time Congress got around to giving the Indians their money and letting them decide what to do with it. He noted that the government is paying the equivalent of five cents an acre for tribal lands that once stretched from Hermiston Butte to Payette, Idaho.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 21, 1994
The Weston-McEwen TigerScots stunned top-ranked Dayton in the state Class 2A high school football quarterfinals Saturday, 8-6. A couple of drive-breaking penalties and four turnovers, including two fumbles inside the Weston-McEwen 10-yard line, cost Dayton as rain and mud limited offensive opportunities. “Somebody had to lose on a tough day to play football,” Weston-McEwen coach Scott Dean said. “We lived to play another day.”
