100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 26, 1919
A real estate transaction of interest to the entire county and to the northwest was completed last week when the old Billy Goodman ranch, known as the original post of the Hudson Bay Trading company was sold from the Goodman family to Grant Lowe, a wealthy wheat and cattle rancher from Dayton, Wash. The property consists of 512 acres and lies five miles west of Umapine. Mr. Lowe next month leaves for Chicago where he intends to purchase better and more pure bred animals to raise on the property.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 26, 1969
Travelers on Interstate 80 North can’t find the way to downtown Pendleton because no signs on the freeway designate an exit as leading to the “city center.” That complaint was brought to the Pendleton City Council by the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce. George Bonbright, spokesman for the chamber, said motorists also complain about turning off at the SE 3rd exit and then discovering the access road that would lead them into town has not been built yet. “‘I almost missed your whole town,’” Bonbright quoted one traveler.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 26, 1994
The Echo Rural Fire District may be expanding its already vast borders to provide coverage for a “no-man’s-land” west of Pendleton. The expansion would probably mean building another district fire station at the Woodpecker Truck Stop on Interstate 84. The Echo District is already one of the largest in the area, covering most of the northwest corner of Umatilla County. The Echo Fire District is an all-volunteer firefighting force with about 30 volunteers.
