100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 29, 1919
Pendleton men who have raised $13,000 of the $18,500 reward up for the capture and conviction of the murderers of George E. Peringer and J. N. Burgess should have the chief say in the distribution of this reward. Such is the sentiment expressed in a meeting this afternoon of the committee which, last week, raised $7,000 here by subscription. That Portland’s mayor should not be the one to preside over a meeting in which little or no Portland money is involved was the sense of today’s meeting. The amount which Umatilla County Sheriff Taylor, who was a leader in the capture of the bandits, should receive was being discussed by the committee. It is understood that they will see that he is amply rewarded.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 29, 1969
Oscar McCarty, Butter Creek rancher, played a major role in setting records for both the sale average and top price for an individual during the 12th annual Bred Ewe Sale conducted by the Oregon Purebred Sheepbreeders Association in Rickreall. The widely known Suffolk breeder topped the sale with a yearling ewe going for $220. Operating the McCarty ranch in the fertile Butter Creek country is a family affair. Oscar spends his time with the sheep, and his son, Mike, carries on the farming operation. Mike is the fifth generation of McCartys on the 640-acre farm.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 29, 1994
Hermiston High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter won a national award for its work to improve livestock buildings at the Umatilla County Fair. Students Damon Locke and R.J. Francis represented the chapter in accepting a “Building Our Communities Award” at the national convention in Kansas City earlier this month. The local chapter has worked several years to improve the swine and sheep fitting area and rebuild numerous livestock panels.
