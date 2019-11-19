100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 19, 1919
Thirty Pendleton men have joined the men’s gymnasium class which will have its first meeting at the high school gymnasium Thursday night. As announced by Cash Wood, county Y.M.C.A. secretary, the object of the class is exercise and general enjoyment of athletic games. The committee in charge announces that the regulation costume is a white track suit, but the long gymnasium trousers may be worn if desired. Complete change from street clothing is advised if a maximum of benefit is to be derived from the work.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 19, 1969
A proposal that Pendleton’s Stadium Committee be abolished is expected to be heard tonight when the Community Congress holds its second meeting at the Vert Auditorium. John Burak made the initial proposal. The Stadium Committee, comprised of representatives of the school board, city and Round-Up Association, last week rejected the use of the Round-Up Stadium for professional baseball. Burak, who formerly played professional baseball, said the committee was not functional.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 19, 1994
A long-haul trailer flipped over on top of a 1981 Datsun, pinning the driver and the passenger inside along the eastern lanes of a snow- and ice-covered I-84 near Meacham at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The accident happened after the Datsun slid onto the shoulder and rolled to a rest on the passenger side. The driver of the 1985 Peterbilt tried to avoid the Datsun but lost control and spun 360 degrees before colliding with the car, causing the utility trailer it was pulling to flip onto the Datsun. The driver of the Datsun and the passenger are from Eureka, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.