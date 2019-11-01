100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 1, 1919
The Umatilla Agency has just received official information from the War Department confirming the death on October 13, 1918, of John Montana, a full blood Papage, from wounds received in action while serving with the 77th Division in the Argonne Forest. Montana lived in Pendleton and on the local reservation for several years prior to his enlistment. Superintendent Swartzlander reports Montana was the only casualty among the Indians who were in the war from Umatilla county, and a gold star will be placed on the Indians’ service flag at the agency.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 1, 1969
The General Council of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will be asked Saturday to set a referendum vote for late in November on disposition of a $2.45 million judgment awarded by the U.S. government for lands acquired long ago. Members of the Confederated Tribes are split over how the money should be allocated. The general council agrees on at least one point: If something isn’t done to pump new life into the reservation, it faces termination, a term the Indians thoroughly dislike.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 1, 1994
When Linda Ferguson arrived in Hermiston in 1992, she was amazed at the friendliness of the town. Ferguson has repaid the community’s hospitality by her work as a nurse practitioner at the Hermiston Community Health Clinic. She recently earned the title as the state’s “Outstanding Rural Clinician” by the Oregon Primary Care Association. The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Hermiston Community Health Clinic jointly recommended her for the award.
