100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 8, 1919
Wrecks of two freight trains on the line between Pendleton and La Grande today delayed all the O. W. trains in both directions. One of the wrecks occurred at Perry during the night and the other early this morning near Cayuse.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 8, 1969
“How do we promote wheat in a buyers’ market?” That was the question posted to the Umatilla County Association of the Oregon Wheat Growers League Thursday by Richard Baum, former Pendleton resident who is now executive secretary of Western Wheat Associates. WWA is the industry’s promotion arm in the Far East, chief market for the soft white wheat grown in the Pacific Northwest. Although the Northwest produces only one percent of the world’s wheat, it commands the lion’s share of the Japanese market. Wheat growers are worried that this may not continue because world wheat supplies now far exceed demand — five billion bushels are available, demand is only 1.8 billion.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 9, 1994
Long before the votes were counted Tuesday night, the upset winner in the race for Umatilla County sheriff was feeling confident. “If George Foreman can win, I can win,” Gordon Campbell told a small crowd of his supporters. Campbell, a Native American who was born and raised on the Kalispell Indian Reservation in northeast Washington, is a former chief of police for the Spokane and Umatilla Indian reservations. He said his skin color was as much an issue in the campaign as his background or his plans for the sheriff’s department. A distant second in a September primary election, Campbell came from behind to narrowly defeat John Trumbo.
