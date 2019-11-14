100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 14, 1919
Standing solidly behind the American Legion in their stand for extermination of revolutionary radicals are some 31 veterans of old Company “C,” third battalion, O.N.G., who were sent from Pendleton to serve in the Spanish American war in 1898. An old sheet, containing the company roster as it was on Dec. 22, 1896, was found a few days ago and many of them are still living in Pendleton: George A. Hartman, Charles Bond, Roy W. Ritner, W. S. Bowman, Ed Baker, A. O. Carden, Dean Shull, Robin “Bob” Fletcher, “Jake” Welch, Glen Bushee, Ben Dupuis, W. D. Humphrey, Jacob Martin. The veterans still maintain their organization and as such will hold a dance one week from tonight in Liberty Hall.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 14, 1969
The Stadium Committee has rejected the use of the Round-Up Stadium for professional baseball. A dejected Gene Langley, who would have managed the team, said he still hoped something would be worked out. The committee’s statement concluded that professional baseball should come to Pendleton but should be encouraged to use Fallen Field. Langley was upset that the Stadium Committee did not invite him to its meeting. Rudy Enbysk, city manager, said today he was not a member of the majority in the vote. “My disappointment with the outcome is not new to those who were present,” he said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 14, 1994
The Hermiston City Council approved a memorandum Monday between the city and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation that creates a cooperative relationship between the two governments. City and tribal officials have been negotiating the agreement since August as part of the tribes’ sign-off on the city’s Columbia River water project. The agreement, which would give consideration to tribal members for future cultural resource work and provide for discussion of future ventures between the tribes and the city, now goes to the tribes’ Board of Trustees for approval, after which it will be enacted.
