100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 11, 1919
This morning Pendleton celebrated the coming of peace one year ago today with a mammoth Armistice Day parade. A crisp November day with bright sunshine made an ideal background for the parade, the keynote of the day’s festivities, led by the police force and the Round-Up band. The color guard from the American Legion carried Old Glory aloft and a series of floats paid tribute to the American Red Cross. The Junior Red Cross float carried healthy, well-fed Pendleton children camouflaged as Belgian refugees. More than 100 former service men in uniform marched in the parade. There were representatives of virtually every branch of service, and the uniforms they wore a year ago were as well-preserved as on inspection day.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 12, 1969
Be sure to leave all your preconceived notions about the theater at home when you see “The Fantasticks,” the College Community Theater musical which opened Monday night. The performance marked the debut of the new theater at Blue Mountain Community College. Director Rob Roy has a sure instinct when he selects a cast, and this play is no exception. The young leads are played by Sally Simpson and Jerry Reynolds, two high school students making their first appearance in College Community Theater. Their voices are immature, but they handled the songs with all the enthusiasm of youth.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 12, 1994
The American Legion’s George St. Denis Post 140 of Mission gathered with their family and friends Nov. 11 at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Longhouse for a dinner to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Veterans Day. The reservation post, which has no hall, consists of 42 veterans, including Marvin Patrick Sr., Willard Showaway and Fermore Craig. Craig called upon listeners to not only remember those who laid so much on the line in war, but to also fight to keep their own cultural identities. A powwow followed the dinner.
