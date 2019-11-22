100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 22, 1919
State Highway Commissioner J. N. Burgess of Pendleton, and George Peringer, one of the wealthiest ranchers of Umatilla County, were shot and instantly killed about midnight last night by three bandits who robbed the Claremont Tavern, six miles north of Portland. Burgess and Peringer, with E.P. Marshall, also of Pendleton, were in a private dining room at the the rear of the tavern. When the highwaymen confronted the Pendleton men, the latter evidently believed it was a fake holdup and made no effort to resist. A shot fired at Mr. Marshall missed. After robbing the roadhouse’s guests and safe, the three robbers escaped. Later today Umatilla County Sheriff T. D. Taylor was in charge of a posse that surrounded a house occupied by the wanted bandits and was the first man to enter the house. Three suspects are now in jail, and one of the men confessed to the crime.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 22, 1969
Les Tinhof is a bouncy, seldom-solemn guy who tosses off ideas and quips faster than a meter maid can write a parking ticket. Tinhof, the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce manager, Friday proposed one of the best ideas heard in the Round-Up City in many a fiscal quarter. The plan was enthusiastically received by more than 100 people who turned out for a Chamber forum. “Pencor,” the idea is labeled. It’s a way to turn downtown Pendleton into a shopping center embracing the entire core area. Someone asked how much the plan would cost. Tinhof countered by wondering how much it would cost the business community if the plan weren’t undertaken.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 22, 1994
After 28 years with the Hermiston Police Department, the last three as chief, Grant Asher will be moving out of his office Nov. 30. Measure 8, which will require public employees to pay 6 percent of their pay toward their own retirement, was the deciding factor for Asher. He said it would cost him about $350 a month if he retired after it took effect. “I’d still be working if Measure 8 hadn’t passed,” he said. His decision to retire early was eased after he talked with one of his officers who retired a few years ago and loves it. Asher said he is looking forward to taking up fishing and maybe canoeing down a river or two.
