100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 20, 1919
Twenty tons is the total supply of coal now in the hands of Pendleton dealers, who are besieged with orders. Companies in the city estimate an average of 250 tons per dealer in unfilled orders for November. The government is holding the coal which is en route to local dealers. Weston, Athena, Milton and Freewater are out of coal, says word from these sections. To add to their difficulties, some towns throughout the county are experiencing wood shortages due to the fact that the supply of cut fir and pine of the Meacham region is practically exhausted. Dealers suggest the use of slab and spruce is the remedy for the situation.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 20, 1969
A turkey dinner in outer space? No, the dinner will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church this Sunday. The decorations, however, will have an “Astronaut” theme, said John Burak, earth-bound chairman of the annual dinner and bazaar. Mrs. Ben Speaker, dinner chairman, said all the traditional fixins will accompany the turkey, plus homemade dessert. Mrs. Rod Benner, dining room chairman, is responsible for the outer space decor.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 20, 1994
The belief that only minority kids in cities join gangs was among the many myths shattered during a community-wide meeting at Mac-Hi on gang activity in the area. In reality, 80 percent of new members are white and only 16 percent of the state’s gang activity occurs in the Portland metropolitan area, said Dick Stein, Gang Intelligence Officer with the Oregon State Police. The meeting was a response to a rash of violence that escalated last summer in city parks in what Milton-Freewater police officers called “mutual combat situations between rival groups.” The violence continued into the school year when the city had its first drive-by shooting. Understanding why kids join gangs is difficult, but Stein said the underlying themes seem to be a lack of healthy role models and a family life in turmoil.
