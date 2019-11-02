100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 2, 1919
A bit of sunshine and a temporary respite from rain today permitted the filming of more scenes for “A Romance of Pendleton,” the East Oregonian’s movie being directed by Walter Steiner of the Hudris Film Co., of New York. The big picture, which will be exhibited at the Arcade, is virtually complete now. Quite a cast of local notables has assisted in the production of the movie. Members of the high school dramatic club figured prominently, as well as well-known grownups, including Mayor J. L. Vaughan.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 2, 1969
Shirley Rugg, widely known sheep and cattle woman of Morrow County, was named “Livestock Grower of the Year for Morrow County for 1969” at the annual Farm-City Livestock banquet Wednesday. Mrs. Rugg was presented the traditional bronze statue by Morrow County Livestock Growers Association president Ned Clark. She is the first woman to win the award.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 2, 1994
A total of 42 sirens on 44-foot-high poles are going up throughout west Umatilla County and northeast Morrow County. The sirens are part of an emergency program to warn residents in the event of an accident with the chemical weapons stored at the Umatilla Army Depot, particularly once an incinerator is built to dispose of the weapons. The sirens will also be used in case of natural disaster or an accident involving hazardous materials transportation.
