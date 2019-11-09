100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 9, 1919
East Oregonian newsboys will be guests of R. W. Fletcher, of the East Oregonian circulation department, at a movie party at the Pastime theatre. The boys will see “Mashing Barriers,” with William Dunacan as star; “The Great Gamble,” featuring Ann Luther, and “An Oriental Romance,” a Rainbow comedy.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 9, 1969
The development and operation of a modern motel-golf course complex near the Mission interchange of Interstate Highway I-80N is envisioned in the Ernst and Ernst report. The design and operation of the motel would be Indian-oriented and would include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, nine-hole golf course, restaurant and cocktail lounge, Indian entertainment, conference and banquet rooms, and Indian museum, and arts and crafts demonstration and a gift shop. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation saw the potential of locating a motel-golf course facility a short distance from a proposed interstate freeway interchange and purchased the available land.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 9, 1994
Education and crime are the top priorities for the newly designated top leaders of the 1995 Legislature. The session will be the first since 1955 in which Eastern Oregon legislators hold the two top positions. Party caucuses met Thursday at the Capitol, and the new GOP majority in the Senate chose Pendleton businessman Gordon Smith to be the Senate president. House Republicans picked Bev Clarno, a Bend rancher, to be the next House speaker. The election put the Senate in Republican hands for the first time since the 1950s and kept the GOP in power in the House.
