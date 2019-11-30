100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 30, 1919
Forty alleged I. W. W. sympathizers, who have been working as teamsters on the state highway between Rieth and Echo, were discharged this morning after I. W. W. literature had been discovered in their camp. They are known to have spread bolshevvik propaganda. Pendleton Chief Al Roberts was notified. He says that Pendleton is ready to deal with the “wobblies” and that no I. W. W. activities will be tolerated.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 30, 1969
A surging increase in welfare caseloads and spending has alarmed the Umatilla County Welfare Commission. It voted unanimously Tuesday to complain about being a “rubber stamp.” The complaint will go to a host of government officials, including Gov. Tom McCall. “Why have a county welfare commission unless it has authority to administer the program?” asked County Judge D. R. “Sam” Cook. “The next legislature is going to have more bears by the tail than they have hands to hang on with,” Cook said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 30, 1994
Among the displays of herbicides, farm equipment and fertilizer at the annual Farm-City Fair in Hermiston is a booth explaining how to commercially raise birds — not chickens, but ostriches and emus. Malcolm Skinner raises the exotic livestock to sell to other breeders around the country. The long-legged flightless birds are used for meat, leather and oil. Skinner has two pairs of emus and ostriches for breeding. The emus have produced 53 eggs from which the Skinners got 44 chicks and sold almost all of them when they were 3-4 months old and about waist high. Skinner bought the ostriches for $1,000 each when they were a week or two old. He hopes to have eggs from the ostriches by next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.