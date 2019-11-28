100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 28, 1919
The Warren Construction Co.’s plant was slightly damaged by fire Monday morning. The top part of the plant was burned to quite an extent. The road work will only be delayed a few days. Two days prior, Miss Dolly Banister was seriously injured by a passing Warren Construction Co. truck. She was coming to town on horseback when she was struck by the truck. The flesh on her leg was torn open to the bone. She is very ill and is improving slowly.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 28, 1969
Children at the McKay Creek Elementary School had their own thoughts about what Thanksgiving meant to them. The following are examples from their essays on the subject. “I think the Pilgrims came to the United States and had a good crop. So they celebrated coming to a free land away from the mean old king” (Holly Baker, 4th grade). “It means we should be thankful for the food that we eat. Even if we do cut up one of God’s creatures. I think we should also thank him for letting us share with each other like, instead of fighting all the time with your sister” (Janet Foreman, 4th grade). “We are going to stay home for Thanksgiving. Father will kill the turkey. Mother will cook the turkey. They are praying” (Penny Moon, 2nd grade).
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 28, 1994
Sky Yallup, an 18-year-old Pendleton High School student, is of the Yakama Tribe but lives on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation with his family. Unlike some of his peers on the reservation who look past the traditional ways of their culture, Yallup works to preserve the old ways through performing traditional dances and songs as a member of the Nicht-Yow-Way Dance Troupe and the Black Lodge Juniors drum group. Yallup finds personal motivation in the traditional songs his body moves to on the dance floor. “I think it’s what’s inside you, how the song touches your heart,” he said.
