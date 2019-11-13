100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 13, 1919
“The Kenilworth Gift Shop” is a new department in the Peoples Warehouse. The stock for the shop is from Marshall Field’s and forms a gift shop unit. China, glass, candle shades, desk sets and other novelties suitable for gifts will be sold in the shop. Mrs. Minnie Henderson, of the art department of the store, will be in charge of the new feature.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 13, 1969
A bronze plaque in memory of Umatilla residents who have served in the country’s armed forces has been located on a large granite stone at the entrance to Umatilla’s new city park. The granite stone was the gift of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Emert of Buttercreek, and the Umatilla Army Depot attached the plaque to the stone and erected the monument. The Umatilla Jaycees, in cooperation with the city council and local business firms, financed the cost of the plaque.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 13, 1994
Investors closely tied to the Pendair Citizens Committee are fighting construction of a solid waste transfer station near the Pendleton Airport. The committee is asking for an exemption from the city’s solid waste franchise ordinance and for permission to operate as the Umatilla Refuse Group. The amendment would allow the group to solicit co-op memberships from high-volume business away from Pendleton Sanitary Service. In a letter to the city, the Umatilla Refuse Group said the co-op would return profits at year’s end to its members, similar to the Pendleton Grain Growers.
