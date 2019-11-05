100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 5, 1919
Incorporation of a new bank at Athena will be petitioned for tomorrow at Salem, with a dozen prominent farmers of the Athena section among the petitioners. John F. Herr, formerly cashier and manager of the Eagle Valley State Bank at Richland, in eastern Oregon, is organizing the bank. While the name of the new institution is not as yet decided upon, the capitalization will be set at $25,000 to start. Athena has one bank at present, the First National. Pendleton and Milton are the only county towns currently with two banks.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 5, 1969
It was a team effort — with all the members of her family on the team — for Val Rae Taft to enter the teaching profession. Mrs. Taft said that in her first quarter at Eastern Oregon College she had tension headaches, was uneasy about her classes and was afraid her husband, Kenneth, and four teenage sons back home in Umatilla would collapse without her. She found at the end of the first quarter the worries were needless. Val Rae graduated cum laude from EOC and is now in her second year as a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Rocky Heights School.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 5, 1994
Sen. Mark Hatfield announced that $9.5 million in federal funds has been awarded to the Oregon National Guard. Hermiston, which will receive $1.7 million, will finally be able to build its new armory after more than 30 years of searching for a site and the money to build the facility. Pendleton will get $2 million to build a hangar facility to accommodate eight heavy-lift cargo helicopters at the Army Aviation Support Facility next to the airport. The funds are designated for the fiscal year 1995.
