100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 7, 1919
The stage horses and coach are again pressed into service from Willow Springs to Ukiah on account of the condition of the roads. The stage is now running on the old schedule, and the mail is a day later than it was when they made the trip down and back the same day.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 7, 1969
The Umatilla County chapter of the American Red Cross announced that 200 Christmas bags are on their way to service men in Vietnam. Fraternal, civic and church groups, students and other individuals contributed money and items to fill the gift bags, which were made by volunteers who sewed all summer so the bags could be ready for early shipment. Among the items inside each colorful bag were writing paper, envelopes, pen, cigarette lighter, plastic cigarette case, nail clippers, playing cards, a package of 20 wash and dry towelettes, a can of nuts, pre-sweetened Kool Aid and chicklet gum.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 7, 1994
Outfitted in wooden masks, moccasins and a rainbow of vibrant robes, members of the Portland Opera trilled and thrilled a young audience at Washington Elementary School in Pendleton Monday afternoon. With down-to-earth arias and and simple choreography, the eight-member troop tied Native American myths to Mozart’s music in an American Magic Flute. Washington music director Paul Schmidt felt the experience opened up new musical doors to students — most of whom had never heard how high the human voice can fly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.