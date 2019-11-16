100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 16, 1919
That Pendleton has splendid possibilities from a wholesale standpoint has been proven by Sylvan G. Cohn, importer and wholesale dealer in men’s furnishing goods. A heavy stock of goods is carried here and Mr. Cohn says he has been very successful in securing business from Idaho, Washington and Oregon, obtaining considerable business even from Portland, where he has two regular accounts. Mr. Cohn is on the road much of the time, leaving the detailed handling of the local work to employes, Nat Kimball being the shipping clerk.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 16, 1969
Zoning is the key, the tool, that makes a comprehensive land use plan work. A recommendation that the city of Pendleton hire a full-time planning director to concentrate on zoning issues is likely to come out of the League of Oregon Cities convention. Eugene P. Roden, Pendleton councilman and council president, said, “The planning commission doesn’t have time to do all the work.” Pendleton now has the services of Ken Sweeney, planning director for Umatilla County, whose services are also needed by the county to meet a deadline for preparing a county zoning plan.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 16, 1994
Teatro Milagro and students from Hermiston High School will perform a new work, “Rey de la Gente Frugal,” a bilingual musical about racism and farm workers, Thursday. HHS is sponsoring the Portland-based troupe for a day of educational theater workshops concluding with the performance. The Milagro workshop program was designed as a way to reach out to Latino students who did not have the opportunity to participate in drama and music programs.
