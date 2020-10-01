100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 1920
Life imprisonment was the sentence imposed by Judge G. W. Phelps on Irvin LeRoy Stoop and Floyd L. Henderson, whom the jury after five hours deliberation pronounced guilty of first degree murder of Sheriff Till Taylor and recommened a life term. Testimony early in the trial did not tend strongly to prove the two defendants were in a conspiracy to break jail and kill Sheriff Taylor. The state, however, played its trump card when confessed murder of the sheriff, Emmett Bancroft, alias Neil Hart, testified that the whole affair was planned for more than a week before the fatal afternoon of July 25. Hart has been sentenced to hang for his crime and has been converted by the Salvation Army. Stoop and Henderson, mere boys in appearance, received their sentence bravely as the judge remarked that they had brought misery upon innocent people as well as upon themselves. “Your one chance of atonement,” said the judge, “is to be exemplary in your conduct at the state penitentiary. You may thus bring some comfort to your parents.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 1970
The Umatilla County Board of Realtors has its first woman president. She is Charlotte L. Newman of Universal Realty Inc., Hermiston. Mrs. Newman has lived in Hermiston 15 years. She has operated Universal Realty since January 1965. Mrs. Newman says, “I am a country girl at heart.” She grew up on a farm in the prairie country of western South Dakota and rode a horse to attend a one-room school which had no lights, no water, no indoor plumbing. “The private ownership of property helped make our country great,” she says. “It is the foundation we must continue to build on.”
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 1995
The way we treat the water in the next 20 years will have a difference on how we live was the message at the Cattlemen’s Convention’s session on stream health. U.S. Bureau of Land Management riparian specialist Wayne Elmore told ranchers the focus should be on what practices can be done now to help the stream be its best today and in the future, without taking the cattle off it. The aim is to slow the water flow, recharge the aquifer and narrow the channel. “A narrow channel creates a flood plain that nourishes the area with sediment,” he said, calling creeks the best “mud managers.” “We can’t control how much water we get, but we can control how fast it goes off,” he said. The perception that a stream must be fixed “now” was eased when he said, “Time is something we put on creeks.”
