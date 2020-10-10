100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 10, 1920
There was a chill in the air this morning as the early riser put his bare feet to the floor and experienced a sample of winter weather. The first frost of the season fell last night, the mercury going to 32. Man Winter proved himself consistent in his dealings with Pendleton, for the last year the mercury dropped to the freezing point on the night of October 10. The maximum today is 62. The barometer registers 29.60 and there is little chance of a storm says Major Lee Moorhouse, official weather observer.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 10, 1970
A group of local Indians landed an electronics contract job boasting a weekly payroll of $2,000. The business, located adjacent to Halfmoon’s Store on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, is called Tillicum Enterprises and assembles component parts of oscilloscopes for Tektronix in Beaverton. Tektronix manufactures laboratory-type cathode-ray oscilloscopes. In operation since June, Tillicum Enterprises has grown from six employees to 18. They take a variety of coated wires and weave them into intricate and exact patterns that are sent back to Tektronix. Tillicum, in an Indian language, means “friendly.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 10, 1995
William N. Walker’s actions in Milton-Freewater are all too familiar to local residents. He came into town, established himself in the community and a local church, and started telling people about an investment opportunity in what turned out to be a phony company. Walker cost people many thousands of dollars with his fraudulent scheme and for that he deserves to go to jail, Assistant District Attorney Robert Hill argued. But according to his victims, many of whom testified at his sentencing hearing, Walker took something more than money. “He took my integrity as a husband and father,” Dick Eilertson said. After listening to Eilertson and about two dozen other victims, including many senior citizens who lost their entire life savings, Circuit Court Judge Jack Olsen sentenced Walker, 63, to nearly eight years in prison and ordered him to pay $498,700 restitution.
