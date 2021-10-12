What is the name of the man who lost a good sheep dog and told Jinks Taylor to find the canine and then collect $5 for his trouble? This is a question which the chief of police is asking the whole world, and he is serious about it, too. The reason for it is that he has found the dog, a crossbreed shepherd and collie, but he has forgotten the name of the owner. “Shep” is taking life easy at the police station. He is quiet and well behaved and apparently is well satisfied with his quarters, but Chief Taylor would rather have $5 than the good dog.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1971
Proposed nuclear-agriculture developments in the Boardman area were hailed Monday as possibly the nation’s first commercial-scale, nuclear-age complex. Speaking at Riverside High School following a dinner, Wyatt M. Rogers Jr, associate director of the Western Interstate Nuclear Board, said: “With the great agricultural firms such as the Boeing Co., electrical utilities, farmers and other community leaders, you have the basis for planning and developing what might well become the nation’s first truly commercial-agricultural-residential center with a high standard of living and a healthy environment. The advent of the breeder reactor, new hybrid field crops and new uses for radioisotopes are just a few innovations which will provide impetus to nuclear-agri-industrial development.”
25 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1996
A quick glance at Ross Phillips probably wouldn’t reveal anything out of the ordinary. The 65-year-old small business owner looks just like who he is: the hard working owner of Up Front Auto Service. But his real love — his hobby, he says — is in the gym, where he is definitely out of the ordinary. The Pendleton powerlifter owns seven world and national records for his weight class and age group. Phillips owns four dead-lift world records, including a 520-pound lift in 1993 in New York. At that same meet, he earned his lone world title in the combination dead lift, squat and bench press for a ground total 1,215 pounds. Impressive numbers especially for someone who has been lifting less than eight years. “I found out there were very few people who could beat me,” he said. Phillips said it takes a lot of preparation and training. He figured it out one day that in a three-hour span he moved more than 47,000 pounds.
