100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 15, 1920
Pendleton will not have a part time school, as required by the recently enacted state law, owing to there being less than the required number in the city who come under its provisions. The law requires that where 15 or more persons under the age of 18 years are employed regularly and have not finished their eighth grade education, they must take the part time school work. Today was the final listing for such persons. The law served to bring a few under that classification into regular attendance at school.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 15, 1970
An air of frustration hovered like a cloud over the workshop in Pendleton Tuesday of the Oregon Wheat Growers League. It was caused by the slow movement of the new farm bill and its treatment as a political football. OWGL representatives have made three trips to Washington this year seeking to prod congressional action on a farm bill. The bill that passed the House Tuesday did not contain all that wheat farmers wanted — but it’s better than no bill. Telegrams from OWGL leaders to congressmen this week urged immediate approval of the farm bill. It’s past time to start seeding the winter wheat in the area but farmers don’t know what planting restrictions might exist. When the wheatgrowers completed their workshop late in the afternoon to return to their homes across the state, the latest word they had from Washington was that a senator had physically blocked the Senate door to keep the House-approved conference bill off the Senate floor.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 15, 1995
A young truck driver was trapped in his overturned truck for more than an hour before rescue crews were able to free him. Alejandro Madrigal, address unknown, was driving a load of potatoes in a harvest truck toward Hermiston on Westland Road when he collided with a semi pulling out of the Lamb-Weston plant. When the two hit, Madrigal’s vehicle was forced part way under the trailer of the semi, pinning him in the cab of his truck. Once released from the crash, he was taken to Good Shepherd Community Hospital with probable fractures of his pelvis and one leg. It took some time for emergency crews to figure out how to get the driver out without causing further injury. The crews also had to contend with the language barrier since Madrigal did not speak English. Apparently wondering at the delay, at one point the victim threw potatoes at emergency crews to get their attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.