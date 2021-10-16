100 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1921
From dollar dresses, dollar coats, dollar hats, dollar shoes and dollar suits, to bargain specials which give ample opportunity for stretching the value of the coin, Pendleton stores are offering spectacular bargains for the first Dollar Day, which began with the opening of shops this morning. Undismayed by raindrops and threatening skies, shoppers, both men and women were down town early today. “That old dollar bill has sure put on a lot of cents since this time last year,” a Pendletonian remarked. “I’ve got a hunch he’ll buy a good deal more than a dollar’s worth of goods on these special events.” Added respect for the dollar bill, which not so long ago was jeered at as worth normally only about four bits, will be roused by the offerings in the Dollar Day sale.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1971
There will be no cake, no ice cream and no celebration as one 96th birthday is marked today, the day (coincidentally it is also the final day of National Newspaper Week) The East Oregonian becomes another year older. The initial edition was issued on Oct. 16, 1875. Those were the days of “personal journalism,” when a reporter was not expected to keep his editorial comments from his news stories. Three years later, for instance, it was reported that “Sheriff Sperry’s little boy is down with diphtheria. We hope in earnest for his speedy recovery.” Principal news of the day reflected times that contained less stress: “Apples are selling in town at five cents off wagons. Retailing at from eight to twelve.” Advertisements took up two of the seven columns on the front page of the Oct. 16, 1878, issue, including one for the Union Hotel at Umatilla that noted stages left the hotel for Pendleton, Weston, La Grande, Union, Baker City and Boise City. The hotel’s proprietor, Dave Horn, proclaimed, “This house is in the best condition for the reception of guests.”
25 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1996
A case of mistaken identity is frustrating local businesses and auto glass repair customers. Northwest Windshield co-owner Hank Schaffeld said he’s received more than 15 calls from angry customers since last week, demanding that he stop soliciting business over the phone or asking why he missed a scheduled service appointment. But the customers are venting their anger in the wrong direction, Schaffeld said. A mobile windshield repair company based in Portland, Northwest Auto Glass, has been calling Hermiston area residents for the past several weeks asking if they have a windshield in need of repair. Then telemarketers offer to pay a customer’s insurance deductible to fix the glass. It’s the multiple calls customers are fed up with, sometimes after 9 p.m.
