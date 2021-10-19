100 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1921
It’s possible, unless there is some interference with the course of present events, that Pendletonians may have the privilege of looking at a beaver dam built within city limits. E. A. Averill vouches for the truth of the statement. There has been one solitary beaver operating along the Walters mill race and river since last February and Sunday night the little animal felled a cottonwood tree on the mill race. The tree is about 100 yards below the Main street bridge, and the beaver has been gnawing away on it at intervals since early last spring. There are some obstacles to the realization of the beaver’s plans for a dam, however, because the first tree has lodged against another smaller tree, and Averill is watching with a great deal of interest to see what action the “engineer” will take to overcome the obstacle.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1971
How do Pendleton’s barbers feel about the current long hair fashion among young men and boys? Do they hate it, and are they trying to influence a change back to the close-cropped haircut? No, said several shop owners interviewed in a two-day survey of the tonsorial situation here. “We simply don’t see the long-haired kids,” said Tony Svetich, owner of the Town and Country barber shop next to Stewart’s Market, “They chop off their own hair, or have their girl friends do it.” Kenny McKowen of the Western Barber Shop of SE 1st, across from the Tapadera, said he has no idea how long the long-hair fashion will last. “I’ve never seen hair so long,” he said, as he clipped away the fuzz on the neck of businessman Jim Hartley. Hartley was getting a standard American haircut — short on the top and in back, no sideburns.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1996
The City Council of Pendleton voted unanimously Tuesday to shut off the old air raid siren atop City Hall that has announced noon in piercing decibels for about four decades. The downtown City Hall siren will be formally disconnected Nov. 1. Margaret Sams, who own and operates Cut It Again Sams next to City Hall, says she hates the idea of losing the lunch whistle. “It’s been a real part of Pendleton since after the war,” Sams said. “It’s a Pendleton tradition.” The idea of ending that tradition was that of Pendleton Fire Chief Dick Hopper. He said there has been an alerting device on top of City Hall since the turn of the century. The original alerting device was a bell, which was replaced by three air horns. The present airhorn, installed in 1964, has not been used as an alerting device for reserve and volunteer firefighters since 1994. Council members decided it was too costly to move the siren to the City Hall’s new location at 500 S.W. Dorion. The city estimated it would cost from $5,000 to $10,000 to move it.
