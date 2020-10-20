100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 20, 1920
A clean bill was given Umatilla county officers by the grand jury in its report Saturday night on the investigation thus far held regarding allegations of cruelty to the five prisoners held for the murder of Sheriff Til Taylor. Some of the cruelties alleged and into which the grand jury probed were found to be a physical impossibility, the report said. Persons who were accused of having inflicted alleged cruelties were found to have been absent from the city at the time mentioned by their maligners. None of the Umatilla county’s officials were involved in the commission of any of the cruelties alleged, the jury said the testimony of the 13 witnesses proved. On the other hand the probing body believes that the local officials exercised their utmost endeavor to see that the prisoners received a fair and impartial trial by lawful means and that they were subjected to no violence.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 20, 1970
Prospect of another site for nuclear power development was raised this week by State Rep. Irvin Mann in a speech to the Hermiston Jaycees, when he reported on the negotiations between Boeing Co. and a special committee which is discussing the undeveloped portion of the Boeing Space Age Industrial Park. Mann said he and two other eastern Oregon legislators had suggested the negotiations because they wanted the land to be available for intensive agricultural development. When the possibility of using the site for nuclear power plants was raised, Mann noted it would enhance the area’s long range agricultural development of the region’s irrigation potential. Such development should be planned to accommodate nuclear development and use of the coolant waters when they are available, Mann said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 20, 1995
The Hermiston School Board Monday night passed a motion calling for Supt. A. O. Larive to come up with a cost figure in placing a drug education program in the school’s curriculum. Member Lee Baggett suggested a drug education program be instituted in grade one and carried through the 12 years of school. “It should be a community program, and I believe the schools can do it better,” Baggett said. Commenting on the recent public meeting on the drug problem at the junior high that drew an estimated 800 to 1,000 local residents, Principal John Cermak said, “The reaction of the community has been good. Rotary and Kiwanis will meet this week to plan an attack, and reports are that police activity has picked up with some good leads.” Modern problems teacher Vern Bennion said his department’s program on drug and alcoholism education in the high school has, in his opinion, helped to suppress the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.