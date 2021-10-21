100 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1921
Miss Susie and Master Johnnie in Pendleton schools are going to have to pay more attention to accuracy in their arithmetic from this time on. More attention to this old fundamental “R” will be paid on account of a test recently conducted in the schools here which was held in the grades from the third to and including the seventh. The results indicated that Pendleton boys and girls are excellent readers, and they know how to spell a little better than children in other sections of the United States, but when it comes to getting correct results in the four fundamental operations of adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing, they are not quite up to par. The results of the tests have been graphed by Supt. H. E. Inlow, and compared with the standard accomplishments of several thousand children made over a period of three years.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1971
When a man spends most his 71 years out in the weather working cattle on jobs that run the gauntlet from the long trail ride to the corrals, it is only natural that a cowman and former buckaroo doesn’t think of the little pleasantries down life’s trail — like receiving a birthday cake from one of his favorite restaurant cooks. When Ralph “Alkali” Rupp entered Hermiston’s Pheasant Cafe one evening last week after a hard day’s work, Doris Artman presented the friendly cowman with a white birthday cake with all the trimmings. That was a touching experience for Alkali who has lived alone for years. When asked about the possibility of his slowing down, Alkali said he likes his job at Hermiston Livestock Auction, Inc. He opines that in the sunset years there should be some shelter from the cold and heat. Alkali dropped in on Hermiston 30 years ago when he was “drifting around.” He says he figures he just might make Hermiston his permanent home.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1996
Since the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act was passed in 1990, American Indian creationism has been steadily gaining political momentum. Adhering to their own creation accounts as adamantly as biblical creationists adhere to the Book of Genesis, Indian tribes have stopped archeological research on hundreds of prehistoric remains. Among the potential losses is a rare, 9,300-year-old skeleton found this summer in Kennewick and claimed by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The Tribes have demanded the surrender, without further study, of the skeleton. Many archeologists doubt that the skeleton, one of the oldest and best preserved specimens ever found in North America, is closely related to the Umatillas or to any modern tribe. But under the federal repatriation act, the Umatillas can claim the skeleton because it was found on their aboriginal lands.
