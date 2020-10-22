100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 22, 1920
The joint session of the Morrow and Umatilla county teachers began yesterday at Pendleton High School. It is estimated there are 350 teachers in attendance. Physical education as well as mental training was stressed this morning by Prof. E. J. Klemme. He quoted statistics from army rejections to show that the American youth today is not getting the full benefit of development. Mr. Klemme’s address was the main feature of this morning’s assembly, his topic being “The Girl Four Square.” He said that women will soon be the superior of men and that they will compete with men in all things if their line of education is improved. “The time will come when the woman will have equal charge of the financial business of the home and the mother and father will be equally responsible for the training of the boy and girl,” he said.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 22, 1970
For the first time in Umatilla County, the potato output may top peas. Potato production in Umatilla and Morrow counties may total almost $5 for 1970, Umatilla County Extension Agent Fred Hagelstein said. Preliminary income estimates indicate a value of $4.75 million on about 5,600 acres. Three years ago, potato production in the area was less than $1 million from 1,765 acres. Peas have averaged $3-1/2 to $5 million a year in Umatilla County, but for 1970 the total may be only $3.1 million, Hagelstein said, impacted in part by the cold spring and hot June. The impact of potatoes upon the area’s economy has been vigorous. “It’s new income,” he said, springing from land that until the advent of new irrigation systems was only marginal grazing land. Four new potato packing plants have been built in the last two years and each furnish jobs for 30-45 employees during a season that runs from July into the late fall.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 22, 1995
It seems like a picture perfect match — the Pendleton Arts Council and the Carnegie library building. The Pendleton City Council agreed and approved the Arts Council’s proposal to transform one of the most unique buildings in town into the Pendleton Center for the Arts. The Carnegie building has long been recognizable as the Pendleton Library, but completion of the Helen McCune remodel into a City Hall and library will leave the Carnegie building vacant. The Arts Council envisions a make-over for the Carnegie building into a community cultural center. The design was developed with collaboration with the Oregon East Symphony. The center would house community arts organization offices, an art gallery, music and visual arts studios, a community meeting room, multipurpose classrooms, a contemporary crafts sales area, a listening area and a cafe.
