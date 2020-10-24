100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 24, 1920
That the ballot is a prayer and should be cast this year for peace is the expressed view of Ezra H. Vinson in a letter to the East Oregonian under a Ukiah postmark. Mr. Vinson’s letter is sincere in tone and timely in view of the great question [whether the U.S. should join the League of Nations] that is now uppermost that it is given his conspicuous position [on the front page]. “Are you for peace or war? What is the ballot to us?” he began his letter. One candidate [for president] is honorably for peace, the other is not. We profess to be a Christian nation, believing in a loving All-wise creator. A nation’s will as expressed at the ballot box is the law of the land. The ballot is our political prayer to God asking Him to help us to live in peace at home and abroad; to help us make the conditions we want. Will the political prayer the second of November be in harmony with the earnest prayers for peace made during the late war and ask God to help us join with the other nations in a covenant or league to prevent war forever between nations?”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 24, 1970
American wheat farmers may sell a record amount of wheat to Japan this fiscal year, the leader of a Japanese trade team said Thursday in Pendleton. The leader, Masaji Ichihara, chief of the import division of Japan’s Food Agency, said that last fiscal year American wheat filled 52 percent of the Japanese import demand. Right now the American share of the market stands at 58 percent, he said. The Far East market for American wheat was pioneered by local wheat growers. The trade mission — ninth of its kind since 1962 — is sponsored by Western Wheat Associates, Inc., a regional organization of wheat producers and the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service. A Helix man, Jim Hutchison, heads WWA work in Japan. Increased wheat use by Japan, Ichihara said, is due primarily to efforts of wheat producers through WWA and “especially the efforts of Jim Hutchison.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 24, 1995
A fire that destroyed the Pendleton Bowling Lanes Saturday night is under investigation as officials prepare to look for clues to what started the blaze. The building was empty at the time and no one was injured but the fire completely destroyed the 40-year-old structure at 1621 S.W. Southgate Place. Only the concrete block walls remain. A specially trained dog is being brought in from the Oregon State Police arson division at Albany to assist investigators. The fire spread fast enough to prevent firefighters from attempting to save the building. Investigators will be searching for possible signs of arson that might explain why the building burned so quickly. For those bowlers who compete in leagues, the loss of Pendleton’s only bowling alley will be particularly devastating. Owner Ed LaRogue said he didn’t know yet whether he would rebuild. He’d recently completed about $30,000 of remodeling to the building.
