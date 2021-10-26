100 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1921
Another chapter in a tragedy which has stirred the whole northwest occurred in Pendleton Monday morning at 10:25 when John L. Rathie and Elvie D. Kirby, convicted of the murder of the late Sheriff Til Taylor July 25, 1920, were sentenced by Judge Gilbert W. Phelps to be hanged in Salem on Friday, December 2. It was in Rathie’s cell, on Rathie’s bunk, that the plot to kill the sheriff was hatched. Evidence showed it was Rathie who felled Deputy Jake Marin and prevented Guy Wyrick from going to the aid of the sheriff when he lay dying from the bullet fired by Neil Hart. Kerby, known also as Owens, in the jail break told Hart to shoot and urged him to fire a second time. The two are considered the arch conspirators and the most dangerous of the quintet. Of these, Hart was hanged at Salem and Stoop and Henderson, the other accomplices, are now serving life terms at the state penitentiary.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1971
John Swanson was sitting in a biology class at Blue Mountain College when a sonic boom rattled the building. This is a normal thing in Pendleton, but Swanson hit the floor and his books went flying. “People look at you like you’re some kind of nut,” he said. Swanson has returned from Vietnam and has been discharged from the Army. He is one of more than 100 veterans attending BMCC under the G.I. Bill. More than 30 veterans came to a recent meeting to discuss the problems a veteran encounters. The oldest of those interviewed was 36. The average age was 25. The men said they try not to tell people they are veterans. Many times they receive a negative reaction because they served in Vietnam. A number said they had been called murderers. Most say they don’t seek out other veterans for friends. Mike Sleight says he would like to forget he is a veteran. “We are here for an education and not to talk about our past lives,” he said.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1996
For the first time all year, Pendleton running back Kyle Garrett was held in check. It didn’t matter, though. Fullbacks Eric Arbogast and quarterback Justin Brown more than made up for it. Brown rushed for 135 yards and scored the winning touchdown and Arbogast added 106 yards and another TD as the Pendleton Bucks got themselves back into first place in the Intermountain Conference with a 21-14 victory over the Bend Lava Bears.
Pendleton’s victory made it a three-way tie atop the IMC standings. The Bucks moved up to 4-1, Bend fell to 4-1 and the Mountain View Cougars, already at 4-1 before Friday night, played a non-league game. The win over Bend didn’t come without a cost, though. Pendleton’s leading rusher of the season, Garrett, went down with an injury after rushing for 53 yards on 13 carries. If Pendleton, Bend and Mountain View are still tied after next week, all three would make the state playoffs.
