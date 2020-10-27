100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 27, 1920
An alleged opium ring was broken up last night with the arrest of Men Gong and Ah Moy, a woman, both Chinese, and John Noble, white, by Chief of Police A. A. Roberts and Dan Kerfoot and J. J. Biggins, special agents from the internal revenue department. The arrests were made in a small shack in rear of the Chinese colony, on Garden street. Noble was arrested after he had made a purchase of cocaine from the Chinese. The place had been under surveillance for several weeks by Chief Roberts but he was unable to make an arrest without the assistance of officers unknown to the Chinese. Noble was taken to police headquarters and gave the officers a complete story of operations. He was provided with marked money and ordered to return for a further purchase of narcotics while the three officers stationed themselves near the shack. The government men found the woman, Ah Moy, smoking an opium pipe. Tins containing opium, yen shee, the by-product of opium, and cocaine, were confiscated, valued at about $150.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 27, 1970
Medals awarded posthumously to Army Spec. 5 Ronald W. Rash, 20, were presented to his mother, Gene Rash, in a simple ceremony Sunday. The helicopter crew chief died with his crew in a crash during hostile action last June in Vietnam. Rash was in Vietnam only four weeks but completed 25 aerial missions to earn a Bronze Star, Air Medal and several other service ribbons. Lt. Col. P. A. Redman, La Grande, Army advisor for the Oregon National Guard, made the presentation to Mrs. Rash at the Pendleton National Guard Armory.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 27, 1995
The only indigenous people’s native plant nursery in Oregon is about to break ground just outside of Pendleton. The Farm Committee of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation hopes to develop a native plant nursery that will provide plants for restoration programs in progress on reservation and ceded lands. The goal of the project is to “restore cold, clear water from ridgetop to ridgetop,” said Louis Dick Jr., CTUIR farm committee member. The project is a collaborative effort drawing on tribal elders for historical and cultural direction. To get this project growing, the farm committee contracted the expertise of native plant nursery owner and developer June Davis, who owns The Tree of Life Nursery. Davis, whose marketing and cultivation skills are a profitable match, said the demand for native plants is so great, “this project has success written all over it.”
