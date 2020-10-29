100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 29, 1920
“The United States must join the League of Nations and work for permanent peace and disarmament or have universal military training and prepare for war,” declared Lieutenant Colonel Charles W. Whittlesey in a two fisted, fighting talk in Pendleton. The man who commanded the Lost Battalion in the Argonne and told the Germans to “Go-to-Hell” talks like he fought. He is a hard hitter and speaks with a sincerity and conviction that carries home. He said he has never been a democrat but he is with them this time because it is time to put patriotism above party. “We fought for humanity and that the end of the war might be accomplished,” he said. “The league of nations is the means by which those ideals may be realized.” He flayed the politicians now seeking to gain the highest offices in the nation by placing partisan issues above the greatest moral issue the world has ever known.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 29, 1970
The Hermiston Police Department has learned that marijuana turns up in unusual places. A youth was taken into juvenile custody as a result of hiding his small cache of marijuana in the West Park Baptist Church. The hiding place was found in September by a church member and reported to city police. Officer Jack Daniels, according to police chief Bob Shannon, carried out an investigation of several weeks that resulted in apprehending the youth. Shannon said his department has turned five juveniles over to the authorities in recent weeks on narcotics charges, as the result of investigations which have been underway in recent months.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 29, 1995
It’s the evening of the first day of elk season and rain is falling outside in the crisp mountain air. Dinner is done and a half dozen or so men are staying dry inside a 16- by 33-foot olive-green canvas tent where a portable stereo is picking up Game Four of the World Series with intermittent clarity. Elk 2 stands out amid the run-of-the-mill campers and trailers that, by all appearances, outnumber the animals their owners intend to kill here in the Blue Mountains. A spacious Army surplus tent customized for elk hunting, Elk 2 is the base camp for a diverse fraternity of mostly Rogue Valley-area hunters who have been pitching it in the same spot about 10 miles west of Ukiah. They pitched their previous tent — Elk 1 — in the same location before it burned in a freak camp accident involving a spilled gas can. The eldest member of the multi-generational bunch, Hollis “Holly” Brock, is a Hermiston native who owned a Pendleton shoe store decades ago before he moved to Bend in 1962. He has been coming to the same area to hunt for elk since 1947.
