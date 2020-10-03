100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 3, 1920
A Chevrolet car belonging to Frank Taylor and driven by 16-year-old Miss Ward Taylor, was struck at the Main Street crossing of the O. W. R. & N. at 9 o’clock this morning by incoming train No. 1 from Walla Walla. The left front door of the car was smashed and the right rear tire blown out. The car was struck in the center by the pilot of the engine but the occupants were unhurt. Eye witnesses allege the girl was driving at a good rate down Main. The train was on the track farthest north and was hidden from view by the freight house. It was moving slowly and was stopped in 25 feet. Persons who saw the accident believe that with any warning at the crossing the collision might have been averted. Request was made recently by the Pendleton Commercial Association of the railroad for a flagman at that crossing and two grade crossings in the city. The communication has been acknowledged but nothing more has been done towards fulfilling the request.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 3, 1970
Motorcycle riders hazing cattle along the lonely breaks of the Walla Walla River southeast of Milton-Freewater drove five head of yearlings over a bluff to their deaths on the rocks below. Rustlers butchered two head of cattle along a country road. As a result, the Umatilla County Cattlemen’s Association asked the Association of Oregon Counties Agricultural Committee for help in obtaining more police patrols of rangeland. “We also have considerable trouble with gates being left open and fences cut. Sometimes the evidence is quite plain that motorcyclists are the ones involved,” stated the county association’s letter. “There are more policemen in the county than ever before. But the only officer you ever find on the back roads is our game warden. Why?”
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 3, 1995
The shutdown of Louisiana-Pacific’s Walla Walla mill is good news for Pilot Rock. After a year of up and down operation — more down than up — L-P’s Pilot Rock mill might have a chance of staying on line for more than a few weeks when it reopens in mid-November. The decision by the Portland-based forest products company to shut down and dismantle its Walla Walla mill should bring some stability to the Pilot Rock operation, according to the sawmill manager. Although it will still be a struggle to find enough timber to run even one mill, it will be considerably better than trying to run two mills. Lawsuits against the company alleging defective siding and environmental law violations have nothing to do with the Walla Walla closure, the company said.
