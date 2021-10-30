100 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1921
A tighter mooring for the front gate, a watchful eye on all removable property and a general spirit of preparedness against fright from tick-tacks at the windows, slinking ghosts and fearsome witches is advised for the festival of Hallowe’en. Sprites and goblins will be abroad and they will be aided by youngsters who plan a night of merrymaking. The old traditions will be upheld and Jack o’ Lantern will be king of revels. Long before Christ came on earth, the Celts observed Hallowe’en. The custom of keeping the night hallowed had its inception in the hands of the Druids. They kept it as a solemn religious festival and the wild lawlessness did not come from their practice. Hallowe’en as practiced in Pendleton this October partakes of portions of the religion of half a dozen faiths, pagan and Christian. Beliefs that no civilized human being would credit receive some sanction from usage and on October 31st will once again be called into being.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1971
President Richard M. Nixon and Stanfield Mayor John Hoskins both have been faced with the political dilemma of appointing a woman to their “inner circle.” Both have resisted up to this point. Nixon nominated two men instead of a woman for positions on the U.S. Supreme Court. Hoskins last spring refused to name a woman to the Stanfield City Council. At the time Hoskins said: “I am not against women’s lib, but women don’t know anything about laying pipe or overhauling a pickup. All you get is an argument.” Reporters on the White House beat are saying that in a statistical sense it was highly unlikely that the President could find a politically acceptable woman with the legal credentials of the quality as those of male candidates. Of the nation’s 5,000 federal, state and local judges, only about 150 are women.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1996
Oregon’s studded-tire season arrived two weeks early this year after a snowstorm hit the Cascades. The Oregon Department of Transportation gave motorists permission Oct. 18 to outfit their cars with studded tires. But on Nov. 1 a ban takes effect on the sale of new steel-studded tires. Instead, dealers will be selling tires studded with lightweight aluminum, expected to cause 30 percent to 50 percent less damage to Oregon roads. State officials estimate that tire studs have caused as much as $42 million in damage to state, county and city roads every year. Despite the steep cost, the Oregon Legislature has never been willing to consider an outright ban. Oregon transportation officials estimate about 17 percent of motorists statewide use studded tires, and 45 percent in Central and Eastern Oregon. The chairman of the Oregon Transportation Commission said these motorists should at least help pay for the damage caused by their tires. ODOT engineers estimate it would take a yearly fee of $130 per vehicle to cover the cost.
