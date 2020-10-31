100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 31, 1920
From each of the front teeth of Kitty Canutt, former champion woman rider at the Pendleton Round-Up, gleams a diamond, gold mounted and sparkling. Kitty’s central incisors are gold, and after this year’s Round-Up she has them gem studded, but as she swallowed one of the stones it was necessary to replace it a few days ago. The work was done by Dr. David Croup, local dentist. This is his first experience in jewelling teeth but he says he found it interesting. It is probable, he thinks, that Kitty’s novel adornment may start a fad. In this event, he gives to other ladies the admonition, “Bring your own diamonds.” Kitty is young and attractive. She is the wife of Yakima Canutt, this year’s Round-Up champion and winner of the title twice before 1920.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 31, 1970
The crown is Pendleton’s. Pendleton High School’s Bucks put the wraps on its third straight Intermountain Conference football title Friday and with it rolled up its 25th straight conference title. Redmond played a tougher brand of ball than its 0-7 league record would indicate, but the Bucks’ hard rushing defense crushed the Panthers under a charge that forced five fumbles and three interceptions. The Bucks made no mistake about it as they used the defense fired by Wagon Master winner Jeff Holderness. He took the honor as Pendleton’s outstanding defensive player for the third time this season. Right behind Holderness for the defensive honor was tackle Arnie Kononen. Pendleton, despite a slow start offensively, manhandled the still winless Panthers 54-14. The triumph leaves Pendleton 7-0 in I-C play with one game to go, that against Hermiston next Friday. The Bucks have not faltered in a league contest since Oct. 13, 1967, when the same Panthers topped the Bucks 20-19.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 31, 1995
A $50 million effort to end a century-old conflict between fish and irrigation continues its stretch run east of Hermiston. A key milestone for the Umatilla Basin Project came late this summer, when the Bureau of Reclamation pumped nearly 1 billion gallons of water from its new Columbia River pumping station to Cold Springs Reservoir for use by the Hermiston Irrigation District. This fall, work began on a pumping station and canal at Cold Springs to push Columbia River water onward to the Stanfield Irrigation District. The project — 20 years in the planning — provides Columbia River water to irrigators so they can leave some of their traditional source of water, the Umatilla River, in the river for fish passage. It allows water to be kept in McKay Reservoir south of Pendleton for release into the Umatilla River during fish migration periods, honoring the intention of a 140-year-old treaty with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
