100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 8, 1920
For the second time in less than a month “You shall hang by the neck until you are deat” will resound in the circuit court room of Umatilla county’s old court house when, at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, Judge G. W. Phelps passes sentence on Elvie D. Kerby and John L. Rathie, convicted Tuesday afternoon by a jury, of murder in the first degree of Sheriff Til Taylor on July 25. “Jim Owens” and “Jack Rathie,” names under which the two condemned men masqueraded, have until Monday in which to move for a new trial.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 8, 1970
Hermiston school official John Cermak declared that Hermiston streets were becoming unsafe for junior high students, but Hermiston Police Chief Bob Shannon said he feels junior high students can walk on Hermiston streets day or night without fear of beatings or being suspected of being “narcs.” Cermak cited three youths who were beaten recently, with one suffering a fractured jaw, because of alleged ties to juvenile narcotics investigations. The police chief denied that he or members of the department knew the identity of narcotics pushers who Cermak said were making “drops” in Hermiston, and the department recently issued a statement denying a rumor it had a list of students known as users or pushers. Shannon said seven of his eight children are on the streets regularly and three are junior high students.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 8, 1995
It’s a long, slow, painful road for Rob Elkins. But he keeps running regardless of the stormy weather he encountered in the Blue Mountains and the pain in his foot. A Umatilla County native who is now the police chief of Molalla is running across Oregon to raise money for his department’s D.A.R.E. program. He left Ontario last Sunday and descended Cabbage Hill Friday before visiting a Pendleton doctor who gave him a shot for a sore foot. After the doctor visit and a brief rest for a burger and chocolate shake, it was back to the interstate. Elkins, who served years ago as a Pendleton reserve officer, ran part of his leg Friday with Pendleton pharmacist Ken Robbins. The two go back several years and did their first marathon together, Robbins said.
