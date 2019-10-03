100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 3, 1919
Tags for the Albertina Kerr nursery fund will be sold in Pendleton Saturday by a corps of high school girls, under direction of Mrs. Walter Jones. Individuals and automobiles will be tagged and several hundred dollars are expected to be added to the fund which is to be devoted to a home for Oregon’s abandoned and homeless babes. Good returns are reported from soliciting yesterday among business houses. Leon N. Lefabyre, who is in charge of the drive here, is confident that by Saturday night Pendleton will have contributed the amount asked of it, $2500. Hundreds of persons are already wearing the little red “Be-a-Brick — Buy-a-Brick” tags and hundreds more are expected to be sold tomorrow.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 3, 1969
“Members of the school band are on cloud nine,” commented an Echo school official this week. The musicians, other students and school officials are elated because the Echo High School band was named the No. 1 unit at the Walla Walla Shrine football game Saturday. The Echo band, one of the smaller contingents in Walla Walla for the annual event, led the Shrine parade, and led the other bands onto the field for the pre-game festivities. Following the Echo band were four large Washington school bands and then a large Oregon band. Supt. Kenneth Sprute said the Echo band was honored because a year ago when the event was hit by rain, the Echo band “stuck it out” and was the only band on hand to play the national anthem.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 3, 1994
A decision on curfew for teens is expected when the Pilot Rock City Council meets on Tuesday. Council members will vote on whether to pass an ordinance requiring 16- and 17-year-olds to be home by 11 p.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. on week days. Those under 16 would have to be home by 10 p.m. on weekends and 9 p.m. on week days. The issue has raised the ire of some in the community and the support of many others. In response to the public split in opinion, the council amended the proposed curfew by extending it one hour for both age groups. But council members also cut back an hour during the summer months, shrinking the proposed curfew from midnight to 11 p.m. during the three months kids are out of school.
