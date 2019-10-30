100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 30, 1919
John F. Robinson and Dr. G. S. Hoisington were killed and Frank Saling was injured when an auto carrying them skidded on wet pavement and crashed into freight train No. 51 on the grade crossing at Saxe, five miles northeast of Pendleton. The auto, owned and driven by Mr. Saling, former county clerk, was leading an entourage of four cars carrying Knights Templar to Walla Walla. All three men in the ill-fated car were so well known and respected that unusual interest attached to the accident and telephones were kept busy. Not since the armistice was signed have there been such heavy demands on the phone service, the operators said. Mr. Robinson was a pioneer laundryman and one of the most active members of the Commercial Association. Dr. Hoisington had been practicing in Pendleton for the last 15 years.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 30, 1969
Buying cigarettes in Pendleton is as easy for a 14-year-old as throwing a 20-yard touchdown or asking the cute girl in the next row for a date. Maybe easier. That’s the conclusion reached by Helen McCune Junior High School eighth-graders in Steve Carey’s class. They tried to purchase cigarettes at 10 places in Pendleton and were successful nine of the times. Six of the attempted purchases were made over the counter, four from cigarette machines. Carey also sent a fifth-grader to the place that refused to sell cigarettes to an eighth-grader. The fifth-grader was able to buy the cigs. The project was the result of students wanting to know how to prevent their peers from smoking.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 30, 1994
Toni Lampkin’s eighth grade social studies class at Armand Larive Junior High School in Hermiston is reading the stage version of “The Diary of Anne Frank” aloud. Some students have pinned on yellow construction paper Stars of David — others wear Nazi swastikas. An Anne Frank display has come to their school and they are studying the Holocaust, in the process learning about how evil that swastika could be. These are lessons for today, Lampkin said, observing the “ethnic cleansing” going on in the former Yugoslavia. “Everyone says it shouldn’t happen again (but) intolerance is an ongoing theme in history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.