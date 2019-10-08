100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 8, 1919
Rasmus Henricksen, of Helix, will start shortly on a voyage that will take him around the world within a year’s time. His first stop will be in California, where he expects to spend about a month before taking passage for the Hawaiian Islands. His voyage may start next week with his departure from Pendleton. The Hawaiian and Philippine islands will be visited as well as the seaport cities of India. Mr. Henricksen will go from India to the continent through the Suez canal and expects to reach his old home in Denmark in the spring of 1920. He plans to spend the summer in Denmark and return across the Atlantic to Oregon by next fall. He has leased out his farm near Helix and will take the entire year away from his work.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 8, 1969
Life is opening up again for a Pendleton woman who was stricken with blindness 18 months ago — she has a guide dog now. Annell Whitaker, a 32-year-old resident of Pendleton, is home after a four-week training course with Max, a yellow Labrador, at Guide Dogs for the Blind, Inc., San Rafael, Calif. “My work is just starting,” Mrs. Whitaker, a widow, said. She tries to go out with Max every day, at first with her daughter, Marie, 14, along for company and help. Marie “just loves that dog,” Mrs. Whitaker said. The costs of her trip to San Rafael for the training period were borne by the Pendleton Lions Club. There is no cost to the blind person.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 8, 1994
Call it a case of deja vu. Twenty years ago, Portland General Electric and the Port of Morrow broke ground on Oregon’s last energy project, the Carty coal-fired plant near Boardman. On Thursday PGE and the port were at it again — breaking ground on the state’s first full-scale power plant since then. “A good working relationship weighed in our decision to move forward with Coyote Springs,” PGE president Dick Reiten told an audience of more than 100. Despite its rustic name, the Coyote Springs Power Generation Project sits in the middle of the port’s rapidly expanding industrial park at Boardman, between the food processing plants and the Columbia River dock.
