100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 17, 1919
The Weston community is somewhat stirred up over the large number of cases of smallpox that have developed here lately. It was reported Wednesday evening that there were 16 cases in town. The homes of Porter Graham, Walter Webb, Ben Walden, F.G. Lucas and Crist Thoeny have been ordered by the city physician, Dr. McKinney, to be quarantined. The cases have been very light so far, some of the patients not even going to bed on account of the malady.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 17, 1969
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Herbert Ramsey, 51, Wednesday, more than two weeks after the houseboat he owned sank in the Columbia River near Umatilla. Jim Cameron, a sheriff’s deputy, spotted Ramsey’s body while searching by helicopter. He saw the body floating in the river about one mile from Boardman, about 20 miles west of Hermiston. The body was taken to Hermiston, where a fingerprint check identified the victim as Ramsey, a hardware store owner in Power City.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 17, 1994
Nyssa senior James Longoria won the Pendleton Classic high school cross-country boys’ title Saturday in the fastest time ever posted at the three-year-old meet. Longoria, who finished the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 34 seconds, led the Bulldogs to second place in team standings. The powerful Hermiston Bulldogs came across the finish line like beads on a string in the second through fifth spots and defended their team title with 25 points. The Pendleton Bucks turned in their best performance of the season in a strong showing to take the third place trophy.
