100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 29, 1919
The mayor of Pilot Rock, Levi Eldridge, brought down a 19 point buck, the largest buck killed in the mountains south of Pendleton this year. The deer weighed 350 pounds dressed and was almost as large as an elk, said L.C. Scharpf, who was in the hunting party with Eldridge. Fred Moes, Helix banker, and George Done, of Pilot Rock, members of the same party, also killed a deer each.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 29, 1969
Brig. Gen. David C. Baum, commanding general of the Oregon National Guard, was in Pendleton Monday to speak before the Pendleton Rotary Club. Gen. Baum expressed concern over the present state of American society and charged Rotarians to become lifters, not leaners. He said that objectivity in reporting in newspapers, radio and TV have disappeared and blamed interpretive reporting for “instant riots and instant poverty.” Baum added that America’s youths have been given everything and have had to achieve nothing, resulting in their disassociation from society.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 29, 1994
The Main Street Cowboys are missing several signs from the organization’s old-fashioned calliope. The Cowboys promote Pendleton and the Round-Up throughout the year. The signs disappeared two weeks ago when the calliope was parked on the street. According to a Main Street Cowboy board member, most years missing items are “usually ‘found’ somewhere in the area within a month or so” but they haven’t seen or heard anything about the signs. The Cowboys are not looking to press charges. They just want their signs back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.