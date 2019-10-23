100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 23, 1919
Today Pendleton people are witnessing the first October snow since 1879. According to old timers the official date for the appearance of the first snow is Christmas Eve and when snow fell here 20 years ago on Nov. 9 it was a matter of wonderment. The snow, of the powdery variety, fell this morning and almost immediately melted, although the temperature is 38, the coldest day yet this year. Athena had a snow today also, say travelers from that section, and there is much snow in the mountains, says W. W. Cryder, Umatilla Forest supervisor.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 23, 1969
Residents of the McKay Creek Zoning Area were assured Wednesday that the Umatilla County Planning Commission “will do all in our power” to keep the area residential and keep out mobile homes. “We are trying to support you in your wishes,” chairman Robert Harper, Helix, said. Planner Ken Sweeney said discussions are coming up on a proposal to establish a separate area in the zone just for mobile homes. Owners of conventional homes in the McKay Creek area consistently and almost unanimously have opposed allowing mobile homes to locate there.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 23, 1994
The Washington and Oregon departments of transportation will hold open houses in both Hermiston and Pendleton to present preliminary alternatives for a possible reroute of Highway 395 between Pasco and Pendleton. A study of the Highway 395 corridor began last spring and was initiated in response to growing concern over traffic tie-ups caused by the current route going through downtown Kennewick.
