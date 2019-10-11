100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 11, 1919
E.S. Bush, a draftsman with the State Highway Commission here, leaves today on No. 4 for the middle west where he will arrange for the manufacture and sale of a new plumb bob he has invented and for which he received a patent on Sept. 19. The new plumb bob resembles the ordinary plumb bob as far as exterior is concerned. The difference lies with the interior, however. Instead of its being solid, the interior contains a spring, upon which the plumb spring is wound when the bob is not in use. The new arrangement permits of winding the string within the bob while still attached to the instrument.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 11, 1969
The Port of Morrow is exploring the idea of a huge pipeline under railroad tracks and over or under Highway I-80N to transport water to 30,000 acres of arid land from the Columbia River. Thursday the port commissioners asked Rupert Kennedy, port manager, to discuss the idea with land developers. The proposal would call for the port to provide a corridor from the river to the south side of the highway. This might also consolidate pumping sites instead of taking waterfront land for several pumping stations. The trading of land by the port for a tract near the Umatilla Army Depot to establish agriculture-oriented industries near the Hansell hog farm at Ordnance was discussed.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 11, 1994
The prosecution called witnesses to the stand Monday in the opening day of the trial of a former truck driver charged with murdering a 14-year-old runaway and dumping her body near Pilot Rock. Despite the charges of aggravated murder and third-degree rape in the 1981 death of Nevada runaway Naomi Marie McMahill, 51-year-old David C. Cox appeared calm while sitting in court at the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. With a pair of braces at his side, Cox joked with sheriff’s deputies during recesses. A conviction could not result in the death penalty, since the crime occurred before Oregon re-enacted capital punishment.
