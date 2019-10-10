100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 10, 1919
Lieutenant Fred Nelson, formerly of Pendleton, is one of the pilots in the great cross country air race now in its third day. He is flying a De Haviland 9 plane, the only one of that type entered. Lieutenant Nelson was employed by the Oregon Motor Garage until war broke out in April 1917. He enlisted the day after the declaration and has been with the air service ever since, having been instructor in flying at Selfridge Field, Mt. Clemens, Mich. He is now a first lieutenant and is in the army to stay.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 10, 1969
Facilities for ground stand testing of Boeing 747 jetliner engines will be constructed at Boardman, it was announced today by Lowell P. Mickelwait, Boeing vice president for industrial and public relations. Work on the additional Boardman facilities, costing approximately $400,000, will start in early November and is expected to be completed by early spring. It is anticipated that the testing will require an average work force of about 20 people.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 10, 1994
A 7-year-old Pendleton boy was listed this morning as improved and in good condition after running into a moving vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on I-84. Jerry L. Lutcavich of Pendleton sustained a broken left leg and was transported by Pendleton Ambulance to St. Anthony Hospital where he was admitted. The driver of the vehicle, Tanya A. Hunt, 25, of Pendleton, was not injured. Lutcavich was attempting to retrieve a bike tire that had rolled into the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the Denny’s exit. Hunt was westbound at an undetermined speed when she saw Lutcavich run onto the roadway. Hunt swerved in her 1989 Nisan Sentra, but Lutcavich did not see the vehicle and continued running across the freeway. Lutcavich ran into the passenger side of the car and its rear tire appeared to run over his left leg. There were no citations issued.
