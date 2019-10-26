100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 26, 1919
New highways in the west end of the county are a pleasure to drive over and are in excellent shape, Judge C. H. Marsh said today. The judge was in Hermiston to attend the Hog and Dairy Show and incidentally looked over the highways in that section. “Between Pendleton and Echo the roads are naturally rough,” he said. “Beyond Echo travel is almost as good as on paved highway and when the few stretches now under construction are finished, within the next few weeks, the west end will have unbroken stretches of road every bit as good as the east end, if not better.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 26, 1969
More than 150 members and guests attended the grand opening and dedication ceremonies of the newly enlarged and remodeled hall of Hermiston Eagles Aerie 2909 Saturday and Sunday. Featured speaker at the dedication Sunday was W. M. Loy, Bend, state membership director. State President Andy Bellomo, Pendleton, also spoke, as did several local members of the lodge, according to master of ceremonies Clyde Berry, junior past president. Dinner and dancing followed. Saturday’s activities included guided tours in the afternoon and evening, followed by an evening of dancing. Guest attended from Hood River, The Dalles, Bend and Pendleton.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 26, 1994
The 73rd annual Umatilla County Potato Show will be staged Saturday in Weston Memorial Hall. The show was founded in the early 1920s, when “netted gem” potatoes from Weston Mountain were shipped throughout the area. Although potatoes are no longer grown commercially in Weston, the show has endured. Weston Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual event. These days the show features garden produce, baking, canning, needlework, flowers, arts and crafts, collectibles, demonstrations, a strictly potato luncheon and a ham dinner.
