100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 4, 1919
C.S. Cramer, physics teacher at the high school, has a hobby of collecting old coins and relics of Rome and Babylonia. His pupils consider they are fortunate in having access to his collections as most of his specimens are very rare. The class has been studying Archimedes’ Law in physics and Mr. Cramer has been able to exhibit coins which were used at the time Archimedes was at work. These coins are merely little pellets of silver, stamped with a signet. His Roman coins which are equally interesting were dug up among ruins in England. A Babylonian clay tablet, about the size of a small cookie, is also in the collection. The writing on it is cuneiform and it is a receipt for four pounds of pure butter and two measures of barley. It is at least six thousand years old.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 4, 1969
Oliver “Bill” Abney, Butter Creek wheat farmer, 11 miles south of Hermiston, suffered vandalism and theft losses this week valued at over $1,000 at his farm’s maintenance shop along the Butter Creek Highway. Abney told Oregon State Police he lost tires, wheels and tools, plus being hit by a major property loss. Entry to the shop was gained by driving through a metal and wooden door. A broadax was used to break out windshields, side mirrors on trucks, rear windows and windows rolled up on two pickup trucks and a large truck. This is the second time in six months Abney has had large tires stolen. The first time he recovered the tires.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 4, 1994
Two sheriff’s deputies rode out of the woods above Pilot Rock in the cool autumn afternoon, a little chilled but clearly excited. They had been breaking in the department’s latest vehicles — a pair of Honda 250L on/off road motorcycles. “They’re fun,” both riders agreed. But fun isn’t the reason the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office got the bikes. Enforcing the law in places where low-slung Chevrolet Caprice Classics can’t travel is. The new bikes will be used primarily in hard-to-reach areas, such as the network of off-road trails near Ukiah, the south fork of the Walla Walla River, and the sandy beaches along the Columbia River.
