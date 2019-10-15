100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 15, 1919
The clock strikes three. The sound of typewriters stops abruptly. The girls put aside their pencils and notebooks. The tea-hour has arrived at the Hartman Abstract company office. The innovation is a recent one and it carries out an idea which originated with James Johns Sr. He says that the girls work all day at top speed and that as the afternoon wears on they need a li’l drink — of tea — to stimulate them for the remainder of the day’s work. A mysterious red box is fastened to the wall in the office. The box contains not only tea, but chocolate, tea cakes and “instant” coffee, as well as electrical devices for heating water. When opened the box forms a tea-table.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 15, 1969
The city of Hermiston will appeal to its teen-age drivers in an effort to control a traffic problem on Main Street. The problem is caused by what City Attorney Rustin Brewer says is one of the most popular pastimes in America — driving up and down Main Street. The council has battled with the problem before and the result has been a profusion of signs forbidding turns. It’s gotten so bad, said Police Chief Robert Shannon, that visitors are confused and angry. Dan Boone, a senior at Hermiston High School, said the students are interested in helping to find a solution. He said posting driveways and forbidding left turns is not the answer. “The solution is to find a place” where the drivers can turn around “and legalize it.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 15, 1994
The death of a young runaway has been laid to rest 13 years after she was raped and murdered. Her killer, a former California truck driver, was convicted Thursday after the jury deliberated for about an hour. Judge Jack Olsen scheduled sentencing for 8 a.m. Tuesday. David C. Cox, 52, could receive a life sentence for aggravated murder and five years for the rape charge. The decision follows a four-day trial regarding the February 1981 murder of Naomi Marie McMahill.
