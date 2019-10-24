100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 24, 1919
The contest attracting the greatest interest and the keenest competition at the Dairy and Hog Show in Hermiston is the milking contest in which 22 cows are entered. This is an increase of 8 cows over any previous contest. $75 prize money is offered. The cows are milked twice a day, the milk weighed and samples taken and tested for butter fat content. As soon as the results are posted on the bulletin board a big crowd of dairymen soon assemble and discussion runs wild. Each owner does his own milking and feeding, although the management of the show furnishes expert milkers upon request.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 24, 1969
Anti-draft sentiments — as long as they are vocal, non physical — don’t bother members of the local Selective Service Board. All five members of the local board — average age 55 — feel a deep concern, almost fatherly care, about the young men they send off to military service, perhaps to war. Four of the five think Selective Service lacks complete equity, but there’s no consensus about a better method. The number who have failed to register, or have refused induction, hasn’t increased greatly in the past year. And what happens in these cases? “They apparently went to Canada and are still there,” says the draft board secretary.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 24, 1994
Anxious visitors will be able to get a feel for the Wildhorse Gaming Resort when its temporary casino opens Nov. 5. Construction began in late September on two temporary modular buildings on the site of the $7.5 million gaming resort of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The modulars will house an administrative office and the temporary casino, which will have a capacity of 115-120 people. The temporary casino’s 100 electronic gaming machines are expected to arrive by the end of the month. Eventually 330 machines will fill the gaming resort, which is under construction and expected to open in late February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.