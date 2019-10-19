100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 19-20, 1919
Employes of the Hamley & Co. saddlery will eat venison tonight presented them by S.L. Nichols, H.J. Kirby and J.H. Ellison, who brought home a deer yesterday after a successful hunting trip to the Cold Springs district. The deer is a 12 point buck and weighs 185 pounds. Besides the employes of the saddlery, many other Pendleton friends of the hunters have been presented with venison. Mr. Nichols killed a deer last year also and was equally generous.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 19-20, 1969
A Portland woman shot in a freak hunting accident this morning was hospitalized in Pendleton. Umatilla County sheriff’s officers said the accident occurred about 8 this morning on the Olive Lake road in Grant County. Mr. and Mrs. John Young spotted a deer. Young, 60, got out of the station wagon; his wife, Ramona, 40, remained in the vehicle. Young aimed across the top of the vehicle at the buck and fired. The animal appeared undisturbed. Young stepped to the front of the vehicle and shot again, killing the deer. His wife said, “I’ve been hit.” She was wounded by the first shot, which pierced the roof of the car and went into her neck.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 19-20, 1994
Members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation left the Pendleton City Council meeting Tuesday less than ecstatic but content that a workable agreement is near on future uses of the Vert Collection. The city council, with a majority vote, approved a 12-point agreement outlining the long-term care and use of the Vert Collection and a minimum 10-year agreement with the tribes. Assuming all can agree on the accord, the city will retain ownership of the Vert Collection but grant stewardship of the Native American artifacts to the Confederated Tribes’ Cultural Institution and the non-Indian artifacts to the Umatilla County Historical Society.
